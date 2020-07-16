Mariners manager Scott Servais said that Rodriguez suffered a hairline fracture in his left wrist and is scheduled to undergo more tests, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners will await the results of Rodriguez's tests before determining whether surgery is necessary and pinpointing a target date for his return, but Servais acknowledged that the 19-year-old will be "on hold for a while" after suffering the injury while diving for a ball in drills Wednesday, per Corey Brock of The Athletic. At the very least, Rodriguez will presumably be shut down for multiple weeks, thereby decreasing the likelihood of him making his MLB debut at any point in 2020. After an impressive 2019 season in the lower levels of the minors, Rodriguez further cemented his status as one of baseball's top position prospects by slashing .288/.397/.365 with a 10:8 K:BB to go with four stolen bases against stiffer competition at the Arizona Fall League.