Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and a run in an extra-innings loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

The slugger showed off his speed Saturday, pilfering second after his fifth-inning single and then swiping third as part of a double steal with Teoscar Hernandez in the 10th. The multi-stolen-base effort was the third of Rodriguez's young career and brings him within 11 of the 25 steals he recorded over 132 games in his rookie 2022 season.