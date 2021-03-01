Rodriguez (quadriceps) delivered a walkoff bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to close out the Mariners' 5-4 Cactus League win over the Padres on Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The prized prospect wasted no time getting his spring audition off to a productive start, corroborating the health of his previously ailing quadriceps by logging three at-bats overall as the designated hitter during the contest. Rodriguez correctly anticipated a slider from San Diego reliever Parker Markel on the first pitch in his final trip to the batter's box after being dealt a healthy helping of off-speed offerings in his prior pair of plate appearances, a sign of the offensive maturation the coaching staff has been crediting him with. "They know what kind of hitter I am," Rodriguez said. "I was just expecting that first slider right there. I just took advantage of it and drove it to the middle for the 'dub,' which is good. I was already pretty confident because I knew the shape I came into camp. But getting that first hit and getting that first 'dub' was really cool to me."