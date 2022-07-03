Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Rodriguez got things going quickly, taking the first pitch from Frankie Montas and putting it over the left field fence. In the sixth, Rodriguez added some necessary insurance with an RBI double, though he was caught stealing for the second out of the frame. The rookie outfielder has six homers in his last 13 games, a span in which he's hit .340 (16-for-47). He's up to a .277/.337/.483 slash line with 14 long balls, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored and 20 steals in 24 attempts through 80 contests.