Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Rodriguez (illness) was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The 19-year-old missed an opportunity to play in one final Cactus League game Monday because he was feeling under the weather. Rodriguez only slashed .154/.267/.154 over his 15 Cactus League games, but the stint provided him with some valuable reps against big-league arms. Rodriguez will likely open the season with High-A Modesto before continuing his climb up the organizational ladder.
