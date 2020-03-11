Rodriguez left Mariners camp Monday afternoon because he was feeling under the weather, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 19-year-old blue-chip prospect was likely set to play his 10th Cactus League game Monday against the Brewers had he not been feeling sick. Rodriguez has scuffled against big-league arms thus far this spring, hitting .154 (2-for-13) across nine exhibitions. Given he counts the 17 games he logged at High-A Modesto last season as his most advanced stint in the minors, the outfielder is likely to return to the Nuts to start the 2020 season.