Rodriguez (suspension) won't be available for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez had been scheduled to serve his one-game suspension Tuesday, but the series opener was postponed due to inclement weather in Washington. As a result, Rodriguez won't be available for the front end of the twin bill, but he should check back into the lineup for the nightcap as the Mariners' starting center fielder.