Rodriguez (suspension) won't be available for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez had been scheduled to serve his one-game suspension Tuesday, but the series opener was postponed due to inclement weather in Washington. As a result, Rodriguez won't be available for the front end of the twin bill, but he should check back into the lineup for the nightcap as the Mariners' starting center fielder.

More News