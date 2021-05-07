Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a stolen base and two runs in High-A Everett's win over Hillsboro on Thursday.

The prized prospect had started the season off with a 1-for-9 tally that included four strikeouts over his first two games, but Rodriguez broke out nicely Thursday. If the 20-year-old begins generating the type of stellar production expected of him, a jump all the way to Triple-A Tacoma wouldn't necessarily be out of the question, as the organization's decision to assign him to the AquaSox was seen as somewhat conservative given Rodriguez's talent.