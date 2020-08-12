Rodriguez (wrist) had his hard cast removed Tuesday and transitioned to a soft cast.
The 19-year-old was limited to one-handed swings since sustaining the hairline fracture in mid-July, and he'll continue working to regain the strength in his left wrist. Rodriguez was initially given a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, so he's unlikely to gain full clearance until the latter stages of August.
