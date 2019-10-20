Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Shut down for Arizona Fall League
Rodriguez has a lower-back strain and will sit out the final week of the Arizona Fall League, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez showcased himself extremely well in the AFL with a .288/.397/.365 slash line with four doubles and 10 RBI in 52 at-bats. The 18-year-old is one of the Mariners' top prospects and finished the 2019 season at High-A Modesto, posting a 1.252 OPS in 17 games. The injury is believed to be minor and shouldn't impact Rodriguez's availability for the start of spring training.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Heading to Arizona Fall League•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two hits in return to lineup•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Hurting after HBP•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Stars in Modesto debut•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Moving to California League•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Big day in Sally League•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...