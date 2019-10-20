Rodriguez has a lower-back strain and will sit out the final week of the Arizona Fall League, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez showcased himself extremely well in the AFL with a .288/.397/.365 slash line with four doubles and 10 RBI in 52 at-bats. The 18-year-old is one of the Mariners' top prospects and finished the 2019 season at High-A Modesto, posting a 1.252 OPS in 17 games. The injury is believed to be minor and shouldn't impact Rodriguez's availability for the start of spring training.