Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Rodriguez's recent funk atop the Mariners lineup has been one of several reasons for the team's struggles, but the 22-year-old phenom offered a spark Friday with his first multi-hit effort since April 19. Rodriguez came into the game mired in a 1-for-19 slump that had encompassed his previous five games, and even with the pair of knocks, he's sitting on an uninspiring .236 average and .300 on-base percentage for the season.