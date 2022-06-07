Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Monday's 7'4 win against Houston.

Rodriguez scored the game's first run following a first-inning single, and he gave Seattle some much-needed cushion with a two-run homer in the ninth that pushed the Mariners' lead to three. This was the rookie's ninth multi-hit performance over his past 21 contests, and he's batting .329 (28-for-85) over that stretch. Rodriguez has proven to be a dynamic and multi-faceted factor in fantasy, slashing .277/.332/.432 with seven homers, 26 RBI and 17 steals over his first 54 big-league games.