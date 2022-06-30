Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

With his appeal of a two-game suspension still pending, Rodriguez drew another start in center field and contributed a 431-foot shot to left field with Sam Haggerty aboard in the fourth inning. That round tripper, Rodriguez's 12th of the season, was preceded by a second-inning sac fly that also plated Haggerty. The 21-year-old has now left the yard in three of the past six games, pushing his slash line to .275/.334/.460 across 76 games on the year.