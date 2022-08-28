Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

Rodriguez left the yard with a 358-foot laser off Zach Plesac in the third inning to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead at the time. The newly minted slugger's homer was his second in the last four games, and Saturday's round tripper was a particularly welcome sight after he'd gone 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the second game of the series Friday.