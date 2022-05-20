Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Red Sox.

Rodriguez tallied his third home run of the season off Ryan Brasier in the ninth inning. It was the third multi-hit effort in his last five starts, during which he's also collected three RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base. After a slow start to his rookie season, Rodriguez is hitting .270/.327/.383 across 153 plate appearances.

More News