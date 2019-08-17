Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Stars in Modesto debut
Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in High-A Modesto's win over Lancaster on Friday.
The 18-year-old phenom wasted no time making a splash at the High-A level, with Friday's game marking his debut after a promotion from Low-A West Virginia. The spectacular multi-hit effort pushed Rodriguez's minor-league slash line this season to .302/.367/.511 across 68 games.
