Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI, one walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

After hitting his first home run of the season Saturday, Rodriguez recorded his second straight multi-hit game and third of the season Sunday. He also recorded his first stolen base of the campaign, swiping second in the eighth inning. It's been a tough start to the season for multiple Mariners, including Rodriguez, who is slashing .194/.286/.258 with the one homer, five RBI, six runs scored, one steal and a 7:19 BB:K across 70 plate appearances.