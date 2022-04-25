Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in a 5-4 win Sunday over Kansas City.
After failing to reach in his first three plate appearances, Rodriguez singled in the ninth and was intentionally walked in the 11th. His ninth-inning stolen base was his sixth of the season. The 21-year-old has hit safely in six of his last seven contests, going 8-for-28 with three walks and four stolen bases over that span.
