Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that Rodriguez (ankle) remains day-to-day after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Servais either didn't have the results of the MRI or wouldn't reveal them, but he indicated the test confirmed Rodriguez isn't dealing with a serious right ankle injury. Rodriguez did suffer a sprain and is not in Monday's lineup versus the Angels, but it's looking like he will avoid the 10-day injured list.