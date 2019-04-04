Rodriguez is opening the year with Low-A West Virginia, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The stage is now set for Rodriguez's dynasty-league stock to explode. This is a pretty aggressive assignment for a player whose only pro experience to this point was in the Dominican Summer League last year, but Rodriguez has the upside to be a cleanup-hitting right fielder, and he could move very quickly through the minors if he is able to carry over last year's success against full-season pitching.

