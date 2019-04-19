Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Suffers hairline fracture
Rodriguez was diagnosed with a hairline fracture on his left hand Friday and will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Initial X-rays showed that Rodriguez had avoided a fracture after being hit by a pitch last week, but he received a less favorable outlook Friday. The 18-year-old was tearing it up at Low-A West Virginia with a .355/.444/.452 slash line through 36 plate appearances, but is now slated to miss at least a month.
