Rodriguez suffered from quadriceps discomfort while playing in a game Tuesday for Dominican Winter League club Leones del Escogido.
Rodriguez will presumably be evaluated over the next few days before a determination is made on his status for the remainder of the DWL season. After the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled and he missed extended time at the Mariners' alternate training site with a fractured wrist, Rodriguez chose to head to the Dominican Republic for the winter to make up for the lost developmental work.
