Rodriguez has belted both of his spring home runs over his last two starts and is now hitting .308 (8-for-26) with two doubles, four RBI, five walks, two stolen bases and five runs in addition to the pair of round trippers across 15 Cactus League games.

The phenom increasingly looks like a player that will be facing big-league arms in regular-season action before long, with his blast against the Brewers' Brad Boxberger on Sunday going to the deepest part of the park in left-center field. That followed a bomb Wednesday against the Royals -- the 20-year-old's first of spring -- that Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports boasted a blistering 115 mph in exit velocity. Manager Scott Servais has noted Rodriguez has progressively worked deeper into counts and is doing a better job against breaking pitches compared to earlier in spring. "It's just maturing and understanding that the more baseball you play, you get a better understanding of where you're at and how to make adjustments throughout," Servais said.