Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swats homer in loss

Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Rodriguez homered in the ninth inning to keep the Mariners from getting shut out. It's encouraging that the 25-year-old was able to play the full game in center field after exiting Wednesday's contest due to hamstring spasms, which also forced him to sit Thursday. It's unclear if he'll get any rest in the coming days, but he should be good to handle a starting role in the long run. This was his first homer since June 2, and Rodriguez is now batting .249 with a .745 OPS, 14 long balls, 37 RBI, 41 runs scored, nine stolen bases and 15 doubles over 76 games this season.