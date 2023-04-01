Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in the Mariners' loss to the Guardians on Friday.

Rodriguez had gone hitless in Thursday's season-opening win, but he came through with half of the Mariners' extra-base-hit tally on the night out of his leadoff spot. The early multi-hit effort is likely just the tip of the iceberg for Rodriguez, who should be even more proficient at the plate in his second season and laced at least a pair of knocks in 39 of 132 games in 2022.