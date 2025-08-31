Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Guardians.

Rodriguez brought his team to within a run with his two-run blast in the eighth inning, but Seattle was unable to complete the comeback. The long ball was Rodriguez's seventh in a strong August in which he's also driven in 20 runs, stolen four bases and slashed .314/.351/.590 through 26 games. With 26 homers on the campaign, Rodriguez is within range of reaching 30 long balls for the second time in his career.