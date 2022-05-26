Rodriguez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the A's.

The 21-year-old rookie moved back into the major-league lead in steals with 13 with his fourth-inning pilfer. Rodriguez has put together a breakout month of May, slashing .315/.351/.522 through 24 games with five homers, four stolen bases, 10 runs and 14 RBI as he takes a big step toward establishing himself as a bona fide superstar.