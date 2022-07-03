Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Oakland.
There was little offense on either side in the contest, but Rodriguez provided a highlight with his first-inning single and stolen base. Per Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com, the rookie phenom joined Barry Bonds as the only players in MLB history to tally at least 13 homers, 15 doubles and 20 thefts through their first 79 MLB games. Rodriguez was recently crowned the AL Rookie of the Month for June, marking the second straight month that he received that honor.
