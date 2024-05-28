Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a run and two stolen bases in Monday's 3-2 victory over Houston.

Rodriguez scored Seattle's second run in the first inning and padded his stat line with a pair of steals in the seventh. The star outfielder has four thefts over his past two contests following a 16-game stretch without any steals from May 9 to May 25. Though he's been pretty quiet with a .265/.309/.342 slash line on the season, Rodriguez has built some momentum in going 6-for-13 with two homers, five RBI, four runs and four stolen bases over his past three games.