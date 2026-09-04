Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run, two RBI and three stolen bases in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

Rodriguez plated Seattle's first run with a double in the first inning and added another RBI on a fielder's choice groundout in the sixth. However, his most impactful production from a fantasy perspective was the three stolen bases he tallied over the course of the contest. The trio of thefts pushed Rodriguez up to 20 steals this season -- a mark he's now reached in each of his first five MLB campaigns. Per MLB, he's the first player in league history to log both 20 stolen bases and 20 homers in five consecutive seasons to begin a career.