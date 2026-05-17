Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes two bags Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a run and two stolen bases in a loss to the Padres on Saturday.
Rodriguez reached base just once, but he made the most of his eighth-inning single by stealing second and third base before coming around to score. The talented young outfielder hadn't swiped a bag in any of his previous 18 contests, so his fantasy managers will likely hope that his pair of thefts kick off a stretch of more frequent running. Rodriguez holds a .255/.320/.415 slash line with seven homers, 20 RBI, 23 runs and five stolen bases through 47 contests on the campaign.
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