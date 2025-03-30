Rodriguez went 0-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases in a loss to the Athletics on Saturday.

Rodriguez has just one hit through nine at-bats this season, but he's also notched three walks. The star center fielder took advantage of his first free pass Saturday by swiping second and third base, though he was then thrown out at home on a groundball. Rodriguez should be a steady source of steals for fantasy managers again this season after averaging 28.7 thefts over his first three big-league campaigns.