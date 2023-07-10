Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Rodriguez's prowess on the basepaths helped produce the Mariners' first run, as he stole second after reaching on a fielding error in the fourth inning and subsequently scored on Teoscar Hernandez's RBI double. The layoff associated with the Midsummer Classic comes at an inopportune time for Rodriguez, who's generated a .341/.372/.439 slash line with four doubles, seven RBI, four stolen bases and five runs over the 43 plate appearances he's logged in his last nine games.