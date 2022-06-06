Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

Rodriguez has steals in each of the last two games and three of his last four, giving him a total of 17 stolen bases on the year. He's also gotten on base in six of the last eight contests, going 10-for-32 (.313) in that span. The five-tool rookie is sporting a steady .274/.330/.418 slash line with six home runs, 24 RBI and 24 runs scored through 53 games.