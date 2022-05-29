Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a double, run and stolen base in a 6-0 victory over the Astros on Saturday.

Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored in the first inning, smacked a double in the second and singled in the fourth for his sixth three-hit game this month. The 21-year-old retook the MLB lead with his 14th steal and third in his past seven games while increasing his line to .276/.326/.431 with six home runs, 21 runs and 22 RBI.