Rodriguez was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Orioles for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 21-year-old struck out looking during the eighth inning and drew a line in the dirt where he thought the pitch came across, which unsurprisingly got him ejected by the home plate umpire. Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with an RBI prior to exiting the game.

