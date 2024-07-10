Rodriguez went 4-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Rodriguez began his night with an RBI single in the first inning and later added onto to the Mariners' lead with a towering blast to left that landed in the second deck. Rodriguez doubled in the seventh for his fourth hit of the night, and eventually was replaced in the eighth inning as a precautionary move with the team up big since he's been dealing with a quadriceps injury. Rodriguez is on a mini heater at the dish, tallying eight hits in his last 16 at-bats after a cold finish to June. For the year, he's slashing .256/.354/.658 with nine homers, 32 RBI, 43 runs and a 22:101 BB:K in 381 plate appearances.