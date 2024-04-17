Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

Rodriguez recorded his second multi-hit game of the season and was able to steal a bag for the second time in as many games. He did strike out three times though and now has 11 strikeouts over his last 23 plate appearances in what's been an extremely frustrating first couple of weeks of the season for the 23-year-old. He's now slashing .206/.260/.221 with just one extra-base hit, five RBI, six runs, four steals and a 4:25 BB:K in 73 plate appearances.