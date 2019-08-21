Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two hits in return to lineup
Rodriguez (forearm) went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBI in High-A Modesto's win over San Jose on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old was plunked on his left forearm and forced from Saturday's game. He was then held out of the lineup Sunday, though Rodriguez did pinch hit in that game, and he was ready to return to the starting lineup following Monday's team off day. Rodriguez became the youngest player to play in the Cal League this season when he was promoted last week, and all he's done is go 7-for-11 with a homer in his first four games with Modesto.
