Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs in Monday's victory over the Athletics.

Rodriguez launched a three-run homer off Zach Logue in the bottom of the third frame, driving in teammates Ty France and J.P. Crawford. He later singled and scored in the fifth inning. The long ball was his fourth of the season and third in his last nine contests. Rodriguez has produced five multi-hit efforts over that stretch, batting .389 while adding seven RBI, six runs and two stolen bases to go along with the homers. The rookie is now batting .274 with four home runs, 18 RBI, 14 runs and a league-leading 12 stolen bases over 157 at-bats in 42 games this year.