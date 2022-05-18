Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Rodriguez singled and stole second base in the top of the second inning. He later notched a single, but was caught trying to swipe second in the fifth frame. The rookie has shown the willingness to try and steal bases this season, successfully swiping a MLB-leading 11 bags in 14 attempts. The multi-hit effort was his second in three games, going 6-for-11 with a two-run homer over that stretch.
