Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base during Saturday's 13-7 win against the Royals.

Rodriguez doubled in the fifth, singled, stole second and scored in the seventh, and walked and scored in the eighth. The 21-year-old rookie has posted consecutive multi-hit efforts for the first time this season and has recorded a hit in all but one of his last six games, a stretch that's seen his average jump from .107 to .192. A .513 OPS still ranks among the bottom 30 players in the league but Rodriguez's activity on the bases and significant upside as one of the top prospects in baseball keeps fantasy managers intrigued.