Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases in a 2-1 loss Thursday in Tampa Bay.
Rodriguez singled in the second, was hit by a pitch and stole a base in the fourth and reached on a fielder's choice and swiped a base in the ninth. He leads all of baseball with eight steals and has yet to be caught trying. With hits in five of the last six contests, he's raised his average to .194 but is still in search of his first big-league homer. While he tries to figure it out at the plate, he's contributing on the basepaths and in the field.
