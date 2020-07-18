Rodriguez won't require surgery on the hairline fracture in his left wrist, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez suffered his wrist injury during a baserunning drill Wednesday, and he'll be shut down for four-to-six weeks as he recovers. Given the lengthy recovery timeline, it's unlikely that he'll be able to make his major-league debut during the abbreviated 2020 season. Rodriguez is one of the top position prospects in baseball and hit .326/.390/.540 with 12 home runs and 69 RBI in the minors last season.