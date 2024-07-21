Rodriguez (leg) underwent X-rays, which came back negative on his right ankle following Sunday's 6-4 win over the Astros, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports

Rodriguez crashed into the outfield wall while trying to run down a fly ball in the sixth inning, exiting the contest as a result. In a positive turn of events, Rodriguez appears to have avoided a significant injury as manager Scott Servais described him as "day-to-day" with "a little bit of an ankle sprain" after the game. The 23-year-old has found his stride at the plate recently, batting .409 with four homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over his last 14 contests and fantasy managers may have dodged a major blow Sunday.