Dunn will compete with Nick Margevicius and Logan Gilbert in spring training for the No. 6 role in the Mariners' starting rotation, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Dunn's solid 2020 performance is certainly a welcome addition to his nascent big-league resume, but the 25-year-old will still have to earn his spot again over the next month-plus. The right-hander mustered a 4-1 record, 4.34 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 45.2 innings over 10 starts. His unsightly 6.1 BB/9 and the nearly two home runs per nine innings he surrendered are two areas that Dunn will do well to focus on improving, especially with Margevicius exhibiting far better numbers in those categories (3.1 and 1.3, respectively) and Gilbert considered an elite prospect.