Mariners' Justin Dunn: Candidate to fill rotation spot
Dunn is a candidate to be called up and fill in the rotation spot left open by the trade of Mike Leake on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The right-hander is enjoying a solid season at Double-A Arkansas, posting 6-4 record, 3.59 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 100.1 innings over 19 starts. Unlike his Travelers teammate that's also considered a candidate for promotion, Justus Sheffield, Dunn has never pitched above the Double-A level.
