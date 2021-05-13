Dunn (1-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing to runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two.

Dunn allowed only two baserunners through his first three frames, but things fell apart for the right-hander in the fourth. He started the inning by issuing two straight walks, and the Dodgers made him pay by loading the bases on a single before Matt Beaty tagged him with a two-run double. The outing was the shortest of the season for Dunn, who has navigated a poor 15.3 percent walk rate to a tolerable 3.72 ERA on the campaign. His next start is likely to come at home against Detroit early next week.