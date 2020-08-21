Mariners manager Scott Servais said Dunn (ribs) has been cleared to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Dunn took a liner to the midsection during his last start Monday against the Dodgers, exiting after he allowed six runs over two innings. He was fortunate to escape the outing with little more than sore ribs, an injury that didn't prevent him from completing his between-starts bullpen session without incident. The Mariners likely won't have Dunn work deep into his upcoming start, but he hasn't been able to stick around long in his appearances even when healthy this season. He's covered more than four innings only once in four starts, and he'll take a 7.80 ERA and 1.80 WHIP into Sunday's turn.