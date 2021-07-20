Dunn (shoulder) will resume throwing off a mound in approximately five days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Dunn has been sidelined since mid-June with a right shoulder strain. He began a throwing program in early July and is now close to tossing a bullpen session. If all goes well in his initial sessions throwing off the mound, the next step for the right-hander figures to be a minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Mariners' Justin Dunn: Slated to begin throwing program•
-
Mariners' Justin Dunn: Meeting with specialist•
-
Mariners' Justin Dunn: Diagnosed with shoulder strain•
-
Mariners' Justin Dunn: Lands on IL•
-
Mariners' Justin Dunn: Removed with shoulder discomfort•
-
Mariners' Justin Dunn: Struggles in loss Friday•